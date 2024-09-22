With late costly equalisers at Leeds United and Middlesbrough still fresh in the memory, the last thing the travelling Fratton faithful needed was late drama on their first trip to Turf Moor since 2011.

It was, therefore, gutting that Lady Luck didn’t take heed and was not on their side for the Blues latest away outing as hosts Burnley added to their pain with a stoppage-time winner on this occasion.

After 5am departures and early alarm calls, it was the last thing this dedicated bunch needed more than 280-miles away from home and with a five-hour return journey south to come.

The Pompey performance on the day will have encouraged those who looked on in disbelief as Josh Brownhill scored his 94th-minute winner, though. It will also provide hope as the Blues’ tough, tough start to the season nears an end, with next Saturday’s home game against Sheffield United the last of what many have deemed a nightmare run of fixtures.

Not that hope is lost amid the Fratton faithful! Indeed, it will take more than a last-gasp winner to knock the stuffing out of the Pompey supporters, who once again displayed their terrific support on the road on Saturday.

Here’s our favourite pictures of the fans from the game, as the away end made their presence well and truly felt - despite defeat!

