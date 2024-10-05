20 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth's forceful support in Oxford United clash

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 17:35 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 18:16 GMT

Pompey fans returned to Fratton Park today in forceful fashion against Oxford United.

A crowd of 20,125 watched their team draw 1-1 with the U’s in a back-and-forth affair.

The backing from John Mousinho’s side was evident before a ball was kicked, despite the 6-1 mid-week thrashing at Stoke City.

Check out our brilliant gallery from the work of our photographer Jason Brown and see if you can spot yourself roaring the Blues on.

Pompey fans backed their team with a forceful Fratton atmosphere once again as they faced Oxford United.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team with a forceful Fratton atmosphere once again as they faced Oxford United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team with a forceful Fratton atmosphere once again as they faced Oxford United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

3. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team with a forceful Fratton atmosphere once again as they faced Oxford United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

4. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team with a forceful Fratton atmosphere once again as they faced Oxford United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

