For some, it was the perfect excuse not to travel to Fratton Park for the Blues’ New Year’s Day game against Swansea.

For those who braved it, though, their loyalty was rewarded. Pompey swept aside the challenge of the Swans and climbed out of the relegation zone on a memorable day in the Championship.

The Fratton faithful will have to wait until Middlesbrough’s visit to the south coast on January 18 before they get together again.

In the meantime, here’s some happy memory photos of the supporters enjoying Wednesday’s 4-0 win.

See if you can spot yourself, a loved one or a friend among the 18, 520 Pompey fans who made the trip to PO4.

1 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park Pompey fans back at Fratton ParPompey fans braved terrible weather conditions on New Year's Day to cheer the Blues to victory against Swansea. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park Pompey fans braved terrible weather conditions on New Year's Day to cheer the Blues to victory against Swansea. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park Pompey fans braved terrible weather conditions on New Year's Day to cheer the Blues to victory against Swansea. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales