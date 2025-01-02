20 cracking images as 18,520 Portsmouth fans brave horrible weather to witness four-goal show against Swansea

By Mark McMahon
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT
The weather was wet, windy and miserable – while Pompey were returning home after two away defeats.

For some, it was the perfect excuse not to travel to Fratton Park for the Blues’ New Year’s Day game against Swansea.

For those who braved it, though, their loyalty was rewarded. Pompey swept aside the challenge of the Swans and climbed out of the relegation zone on a memorable day in the Championship.

The Fratton faithful will have to wait until Middlesbrough’s visit to the south coast on January 18 before they get together again.

In the meantime, here’s some happy memory photos of the supporters enjoying Wednesday’s 4-0 win.

See if you can spot yourself, a loved one or a friend among the 18, 520 Pompey fans who made the trip to PO4.

Braving the elements before kick-off.

Braving the elements before kick-off. Photo: Jason Brown

