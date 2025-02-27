But there will already be plenty of Pompey transfer planning taking place, looking ahead to the summer at Fratton Park.
Here’s the details with some background and numbers on those exciting players who’ve been catching the eye.
1. 20 exciting lower league talents
The likes of Rumarn Burrell, Malik Mothersille, Taylor Allen and Richard Kone have been impressing in League One and League Two. | The News
2. Kwame Poku
Arguably the standout League One attacking talent, Poku is out of contract at Peterborough but they are expected to get millions in compensation for the attacker who has 14 goal involvements, despite being injured since the start of December. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Malik Mothersille
Gave Pompey the runaround in pre-season a few years back while with Chelsea. Now impressing with eight goals and seven assists this term at Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Ryan Barnett
There's a lot of noise at Wrexham these days - but plenty of it's been about the right-sided talent who has eight assists and is being eyed by Championship sides. | Getty Images
