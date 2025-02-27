20 exciting lower league talents making mark ahead of Portsmouth summer transfer business

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 16:08 BST

The January window closed just a few weeks ago.

But there will already be plenty of Pompey transfer planning taking place, looking ahead to the summer at Fratton Park.

So we’ve scoured the lower leagues for the top talent making their mark in League One and League Two this term.

Here’s the details with some background and numbers on those exciting players who’ve been catching the eye.

The likes of Rumarn Burrell, Malik Mothersille, Taylor Allen and Richard Kone have been impressing in League One and League Two.

1. 20 exciting lower league talents

The likes of Rumarn Burrell, Malik Mothersille, Taylor Allen and Richard Kone have been impressing in League One and League Two.

Arguably the standout League One attacking talent, Poku is out of contract at Peterborough but they are expected to get millions in compensation for the attacker who has 14 goal involvements, despite being injured since the start of December.

2. Kwame Poku

Arguably the standout League One attacking talent, Poku is out of contract at Peterborough but they are expected to get millions in compensation for the attacker who has 14 goal involvements, despite being injured since the start of December. Photo: David Lowndes

Gave Pompey the runaround in pre-season a few years back while with Chelsea. Now impressing with eight goals and seven assists this term at Peterborough.

3. Malik Mothersille

Gave Pompey the runaround in pre-season a few years back while with Chelsea. Now impressing with eight goals and seven assists this term at Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes

There's a lot of noise at Wrexham these days - but plenty of it's been about the right-sided talent who has eight assists and is being eyed by Championship sides.

4. Ryan Barnett

There's a lot of noise at Wrexham these days - but plenty of it's been about the right-sided talent who has eight assists and is being eyed by Championship sides. | Getty Images

