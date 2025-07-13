More than 50 Pompey supporters attended an open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia, on Thursday morning.placeholder image
More than 50 Pompey supporters attended an open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia, on Thursday morning.

20 superb images of all 50 of the Portsmouth faithful who travelled to Slovakia just to watch a pre-season training session

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 13th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Pompey threw open the doors and held an open training session during their Slovakian training camp – and more than 50 fans turned up.

They came from Chichester, Bristol, Vienna and Slovakia to attend the Thursday morning event at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, with some of those attending only visiting the country for 24 hours.

And after the training session, those in attendance were allowed to meet the players for photographs, autographs and, in some cases, a chat.

John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes also took part as fans appreciated the training access granted by the Blues – and here are photographs of all those present...

Andrew Barnard, Reece Hawkins, Tom Chappell and Gaz Guinness at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia.

1. Andrew Barnard, Reece Hawkins, Tom Chappell and Gaz Guinness

Andrew Barnard, Reece Hawkins, Tom Chappell and Gaz Guinness at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia. Photo: None

Photo Sales
Andy Fleet, aged 38 from Hilsea, Lewis Boyd, aged 38 from Cosham, and Len Lock, aged 38 from Portchester, at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia.

2. Andy Fleet, Lewis Boyd and Len Lock

Andy Fleet, aged 38 from Hilsea, Lewis Boyd, aged 38 from Cosham, and Len Lock, aged 38 from Portchester, at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia. Photo: None

Photo Sales
Kieran Le Manquais, aged 21 from Worthing, Faris Al Khalo, aged 22 from Bahrain, Jack Cobb, aged 22 from Anchorage Park, Sam Ward, aged 20 from Stamshaw, and Harvey Waltho, aged 20 from Fratton, at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia.

3. Kieran Le Manquais, Faris Al Khalo, Jack Cobb, Sam Ward and Harvey Waltho

Kieran Le Manquais, aged 21 from Worthing, Faris Al Khalo, aged 22 from Bahrain, Jack Cobb, aged 22 from Anchorage Park, Sam Ward, aged 20 from Stamshaw, and Harvey Waltho, aged 20 from Fratton, at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia. Photo: None

Photo Sales
Kymberly Gooding, aged 16 from Locks Heath, Isabelle Gooding aged 15 from Locks Heath, and Josh Scott, aged 20 from Paulsgrove at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia.

4. Kymberly Gooding, Isabelle Gooding and Josh Scott

Kymberly Gooding, aged 16 from Locks Heath, Isabelle Gooding aged 15 from Locks Heath, and Josh Scott, aged 20 from Paulsgrove at Pompey's open training session at the X-Bionic Sphere Sports Centre in Šamorín, Slovakia. Photo: None

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSlovakiaPompeyBristolChichesterJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice