And Pompey drew the biggest crowd of the night for the first round action as 13,913 turned out for the occasion.

After a summer in which the latest stadium redevelopment work has continued at PO4, the grand, old girl looked resplendent on a warm summer’s evening.

Pompey fans were once again in full voice, earning praise from John Mousinho for their vociferous backing against the Londoners.

As ever, our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture all the drama and excitement on and off the pitch.

Check out our brilliant gallery of his pics to see if you can spot yourself backing the Blues under the lights.

1 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park last night for the Carabao Cup clash with Millwall. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park last night for the Carabao Cup clash with Millwall. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fan gallery The mighty Purbrook Youth Pumas under-8s ahead of their Pompey flag-waving duties against Millwall. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey's new South Stand TV gantry looking resplendent as the sun sets | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales