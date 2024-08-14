21 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth faithful as football returns to Fratton against Millwall

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST

Football was back at Fratton last night for the Carabao Cup clash against Millwall.

And Pompey drew the biggest crowd of the night for the first round action as 13,913 turned out for the occasion.

After a summer in which the latest stadium redevelopment work has continued at PO4, the grand, old girl looked resplendent on a warm summer’s evening.

Pompey fans were once again in full voice, earning praise from John Mousinho for their vociferous backing against the Londoners.

As ever, our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture all the drama and excitement on and off the pitch.

Check out our brilliant gallery of his pics to see if you can spot yourself backing the Blues under the lights.

Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park last night for the Carabao Cup clash with Millwall.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park last night for the Carabao Cup clash with Millwall. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park last night for the Carabao Cup clash with Millwall.

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park last night for the Carabao Cup clash with Millwall. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
The mighty Purbrook Youth Pumas under-8s ahead of their Pompey flag-waving duties against Millwall.

3. Pompey fan gallery

The mighty Purbrook Youth Pumas under-8s ahead of their Pompey flag-waving duties against Millwall. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey's new South Stand TV gantry looking resplendent as the sun sets

4. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey's new South Stand TV gantry looking resplendent as the sun sets | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthMillwallPompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.