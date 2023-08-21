News you can trust since 1877
21 superb pictures of Portsmouth faithful trying to enjoy Cheltenham stalemate and witnessing fan answer club's linesman SOS: gallery

Pompey fans were out in force again on Saturday, with a sold-out crowd travelling to Fratton Park for the visit of Cheltenham.
By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

Unfortunately, their latest display of loyalty wasn’t rewarded with a win as the home side struggled to break down a resolute Robins defence.

The draw maintains Pompey’s unbeaten start to the season, but with League One experiencing some unexpected results over the weekend, an opportunity was missed to move to the top of the table.

At least the Fratton faithful found some entertainment in the way of a call being made by the club during the second half for a new linesman, after two match officials suffered injury.

Blues fan Julian Browning answered the SOS and ran the line for last 35 minutes of the game.

That will, undoubtedly, have made his day! But what would have made the rest of the home fans’ day will have been a goal. That’s wasn’t meant to be, though, leaving these fans pictures returning home with little to cheer about.

See if you can spot yourself among the 17,454-strong crowd!

The game was Pompey's second home fixture in five days

1. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The game was Pompey's second home fixture in five days Photo: Jason Brown

The home section was sold out as 17,194 Pompey fans cheered on the Blues against Cheltenham

The home section was sold out as 17,194 Pompey fans cheered on the Blues against Cheltenham

The home section was sold out as 17,194 Pompey fans cheered on the Blues against Cheltenham Photo: Jason Brown

An overall crowd of 17,454 took in the game against Cheltenham

3. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

An overall crowd of 17,454 took in the game against Cheltenham Photo: Jason Brown

The home section was sold out as 17,194 Pompey fans cheered on the Blues against Cheltenham

4. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The home section was sold out as 17,194 Pompey fans cheered on the Blues against Cheltenham Photo: Jason Brown

