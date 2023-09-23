News you can trust since 1877
21 superb pictures of the Portsmouth faithful enjoying their return to Fratton Park and 2-1 win against Lincoln - gallery

Pompey fans celebrated a 2-1 win at Fratton Park after the Blues returned home after three weeks.
By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 19:03 BST

Goals from Paddy Lane and Regan Poole saw the hosts cancel out Hakeeb Adelakun’s fifth-minute opener before the break.

And although there was little to get supporters off their seats in the second half, the Fratton faithful returned home bursting with pride knowing their team remained top of the League One table – and unbeaten this term.

Another road trip awaits next season as Pompey head to Wigan.

Before that, though, here’s 21 pictures of the fans enjoying home comforts in the sun – and on the same day that a statue of the legendary Jimmy Dickinson was unveiled before kick-off.

The Fratton End showing their passion during today's win against Lincoln

1. Pompey back at Fratton Park

The Fratton End showing their passion during today's win against Lincoln Photo: Jason Brown

Blues midfielder Joe Morrell makes this fan's day

2. Pompey back at Fratton Park

Blues midfielder Joe Morrell makes this fan's day Photo: Jason Brown

The unveiling of the Jimmy Dickinson statue attracted a good crowd

3. Pompey back at Fratton Park

The unveiling of the Jimmy Dickinson statue attracted a good crowd Photo: Jason Brown

Taking their seats before kick-off

4. Pompey back at Fratton Park

Taking their seats before kick-off Photo: Jason Brown

