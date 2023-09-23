Pompey fans celebrated a 2-1 win at Fratton Park after the Blues returned home after three weeks.

Goals from Paddy Lane and Regan Poole saw the hosts cancel out Hakeeb Adelakun’s fifth-minute opener before the break.

And although there was little to get supporters off their seats in the second half, the Fratton faithful returned home bursting with pride knowing their team remained top of the League One table – and unbeaten this term.

Another road trip awaits next season as Pompey head to Wigan.

Before that, though, here’s 21 pictures of the fans enjoying home comforts in the sun – and on the same day that a statue of the legendary Jimmy Dickinson was unveiled before kick-off.

1 . Pompey back at Fratton Park The Fratton End showing their passion during today's win against Lincoln Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey back at Fratton Park Blues midfielder Joe Morrell makes this fan's day Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey back at Fratton Park The unveiling of the Jimmy Dickinson statue attracted a good crowd Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales