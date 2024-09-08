21 things only supporters from the 80s and 90s will remember

But being a Blues fan in the 80s and 90s was a different experience, a time marked by memories and events peculiar to those decades.
From standing on the terrace and ripping up tickertape by the bucketload to tuning in to updates Radio Victory or reading the latest edition of Frattonise, these are the things which marked being a Pompey follower back in the day.
We asked you for your suggestions over what Pompey supporters rom the 80s and 90s remember - and were overwhelmed with the volume of replies. Here we list some of the common suggestions from you.
1. 21 things only Portsmouth fans from the 80s and 90s will remember
Clockwise from top left: Tickertape welcomes, Alan Knight's funky kits, 'Santa time' against Oxford and Frattonise are all things you'd know about if you're a Pompey fan from the 80s and 90s. | The News
2. Pompey clubcall
The number is etched on the memories of Pompey from the 80s - 0898 12 11 82. Along with The News, clubcall was the place to go for your Blues updates - but with its premium rates it maybe was a good idea not be around when your parents opened the phone bill each month... | Clubcall
3. Pompey Young Blues
We had our own enclosure at the front of the South Stand, where our parents would leave us before going off for a pint. That didn't matter though, because we got our own membership card, name in the programme and got to go The Pyramids and swim with the players on fun days. | The News Portsmouth
4. Joyce and her rattle
If you watched Pompey in the 80s you knew all about Joyce Tynan - the original superfan. Her rattle was a thing of legend and she'd often turn up for new signings or managerial unveilings to dish out her pearls of widom. | ada
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.