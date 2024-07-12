22 superb images of the Portsmouth faithful demonstrating their loyalty with pre-season trip to Croatia to meet John Mousinho & Co: gallery

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 18:05 BST

Pompey staged an open training session on their final full day in Croatia - with supporters cherishing the opportunity.

A total of 21 Blues followers were present in Medulin on Thursday morning in the sweltering heat, with some travelling from Emsworth, Malta and Zagreb.

Also present was a German group on holiday, a Swedish father and son, and a Stoke fan, with John Mousinho’s squad subsequently mixing with all at the end of training.

And here are photographs of those present from the day...

John Mousinho treated Pompey fans to an open training season during their near week-long stay in Croatia

1. Pompey fans in Croatia

John Mousinho treated Pompey fans to an open training season during their near week-long stay in Croatia

Pompey boss John Mousinho has his photo taken with a supporter

2. John Mousinho 2

Pompey boss John Mousinho has his photo taken with a supporter

Josh and Lee Scott from Anchorage Park

3. Josh and Lee Scott

Josh and Lee Scott from Anchorage Park

Harry and Andrea Dailly

4. Harry and Andrea Dailly

Harry and Andrea Dailly

