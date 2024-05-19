Thousands of Blues fans descended on the home of football to watch Kanu secure the cup for the Blues after his famous 37th-minute strike. Indeed, 89,874 supporters from both Pompey and Cardiff were packed inside Wembley that day – a hugely-impressive figure that remains the present stadium’s record crowd to this day.

The experience will live long in the memory of those in attendance. But while a wall of noise celebrated with Harry Redknapp’s side in the capital, thousands more were back at home showing their support, too.

They might not have got a ticket for the game – but they still made the most of their side competing in one of the most famous matches in the world and celebrated just as much as those lucky to be there as the Cup prepared to make its way down to Fratton Park for the first time since 1939.

Here’s 23 superb images of what fans were getting up to in the city back on May 17, 2008.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you might know!

