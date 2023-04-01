Yesterday marked four years to the day since Pompey lifted the Checkatrade EFL trophy final in front of a record 85,021 fans inside Wembley Stadium.

Kenny Jackett’s men edged rivals Sunderland 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time to win the competition for the first time.

The attendance at the national stadium that day was the highest in the history of the EFL Trophy, which saw more than 42,000 Blues fans make the journey from the south coast.

Pompey have, of course, returned to Wembley since the March 2019 triumph but played their 2020 final against Salford behind closed doors in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And ahead of tomorrow’s Papa John’s Trophy final between Plymouth and Bolton, we’ve chosen 23 fabulous photos from our archives that show off the Fratton faithful’s emphatic support from that eventful day in London.

Read through to see whether you can spot yourself.

1 . Pompey fans at Wembley More than 40,000 Pompey fans saw the Blues beat Sunderland on penalties in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final Photo: habibur rahman Photo Sales

