The Nike-designed jersey will be the 24th different home top the Blues will have worn this century - and, as always, its sure to be the must-have item for each fan heading into the new season as they look to demonstrate their Pompey loyalty.

Indeed, there’s no better vision than seeing the Fratton faithful in their Pompey shirts on a match day as they rally the troops with their vocal and visual presence.

Retro shirts are still common, too, as supporters continue to turn up in tops from their favourite eras, which often spark great memories for those seated near by.

But how good is your memory when it comes to past kits? And who would you associate with each if we offered you a reminder of some of the Pompey home shirts from yesteryear?

Here’s the 23 home shirts Pompey have worn since the turn of the century and players who wore them at the time. You might associate someone completely different from the ones we’ve chosen, so feel free to get in touch with alternatives.

We wait, though, to see who we’ll connect with this season’s shirt as the countdown to the 2024-25 campaign begins.

1 . From left: Paul Merson, Robert Prosinecki, Jed Wallace and Bret Pitman From left: Paul Merson, Robert Prosinecki, Jed Wallace and Bret Pitman | National World Photo Sales

2 . 1999-2000 - Steve Claridge Pompey appearances that season: 36 (14 goals). | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 2002-03 - Paul Merson Pompey appearances that season: 48 (12 goals). | National World Photo Sales