Last term’s title heroics seems such a long time ago that the withdrawal symptoms are kicking in as we all wait for the big kick-off to arrive.

It’s four weeks until that season-opener at Leeds United’s Elland Road, with a few pre-season friendlies thrown into the mix between now and then to keep the Fratton faithful entertained.

The action gets under way on Tuesday night when John Mousinho’s Blues travel to Gosport Borough for their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Before that, though, he’s 23 completely randon retro pictures of the Pompey support getting behind their team as another campaign of ups and downs await!

See if you can spot someone you know!

1 . Pompey through and through James Richardson and David Richardson at Hull in October 2010 on what proved to be a difficult day for the club. Photo: Allan Hutchings

2 . Pompey through and through Pompey fans hold up a message to Southampton fans in 2007 Photo: Clint Hughes

3 . Pompey through and through Jason Stone, Mark Blaxland, Dean Ballard and Jayjay Flynn outside Wembley ahead of Pompey's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom in 2008 Photo: Will Caddy