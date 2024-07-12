23 superb retro pictures of Portsmouth fans showing their loyalty to the Blues

By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Pompey fans are preparing to get behind their team again as the 2024-25 season edges closer.

Last term’s title heroics seems such a long time ago that the withdrawal symptoms are kicking in as we all wait for the big kick-off to arrive.

It’s four weeks until that season-opener at Leeds United’s Elland Road, with a few pre-season friendlies thrown into the mix between now and then to keep the Fratton faithful entertained.

The action gets under way on Tuesday night when John Mousinho’s Blues travel to Gosport Borough for their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Before that, though, he’s 23 completely randon retro pictures of the Pompey support getting behind their team as another campaign of ups and downs await!

See if you can spot someone you know!

James Richardson and David Richardson at Hull in October 2010 on what proved to be a difficult day for the club.

1. Pompey through and through

James Richardson and David Richardson at Hull in October 2010 on what proved to be a difficult day for the club. Photo: Allan Hutchings

Pompey fans hold up a message to Southampton fans in 2007

2. Pompey through and through

Pompey fans hold up a message to Southampton fans in 2007 Photo: Clint Hughes

Jason Stone, Mark Blaxland, Dean Ballard and Jayjay Flynn outside Wembley ahead of Pompey's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom in 2008

3. Pompey through and through

Jason Stone, Mark Blaxland, Dean Ballard and Jayjay Flynn outside Wembley ahead of Pompey's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom in 2008 Photo: Will Caddy

Pompey fans outside Fratton Park ahead of the Uefa Cup game against SC Heerenveen in 2008

4. Pompey through and through

Pompey fans outside Fratton Park ahead of the Uefa Cup game against SC Heerenveen in 2008 Photo: Michael Scaddan

