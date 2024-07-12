Last term’s title heroics seems such a long time ago that the withdrawal symptoms are kicking in as we all wait for the big kick-off to arrive.
It’s four weeks until that season-opener at Leeds United’s Elland Road, with a few pre-season friendlies thrown into the mix between now and then to keep the Fratton faithful entertained.
The action gets under way on Tuesday night when John Mousinho’s Blues travel to Gosport Borough for their first pre-season friendly of the summer.
Before that, though, he’s 23 completely randon retro pictures of the Pompey support getting behind their team as another campaign of ups and downs await!
See if you can spot someone you know!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.