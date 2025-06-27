David Nugent, Marc Wilson and Matt Ritchie on the first day of pre-season in July 2010. Picture: Robin Jonesplaceholder image
David Nugent, Marc Wilson and Matt Ritchie on the first day of pre-season in July 2010. Picture: Robin Jones

Pompey's players returned for pre-season training on Tuesday ahead of their second successive season in the Championship.

Starting with two days of testing, John Mousinho’s squad will back on the training pitch fully from today as they build up their fitness ahead of the August 9 kick-off against Oxford United.

Here are a collection of photos from the first few days of pre-season training over the last 15 years, including the eras of Steve Cotterill, Michael Appleton, Guy Whittingham, Paul Cook, Kenny Jackett, Danny Cowley and Mousinho.

See how many players from the past – and present – you can recognise...

Pompey players training at their training ground in June 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Pompey Training Ground - June 2022

Pompey players training at their training ground in June 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Pompey pre-season workout at Portchester in May 2016. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (160855-11)

2. Portchester - May 2016

Pompey pre-season workout at Portchester in May 2016. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (160855-11) Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Pompey's players cool down after a session under Paul Cook in Portugal in June 2015.

3. Portugal - June 2015

Pompey's players cool down after a session under Paul Cook in Portugal in June 2015. Photo: None

Pompey boss Michael Appleton oversees Pompey's first day back in training in July 20212. Picture: Robin Jones

4. Wellington Sports Ground - July 2012

Pompey boss Michael Appleton oversees Pompey's first day back in training in July 20212. Picture: Robin Jones Photo: Robin Jones

