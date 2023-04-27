News you can trust since 1877
25 fabulous pictures of Portsmouth fans in traditional fancy dress for final away game of the season - with Derby's Pride Park the 2022-23 finale

Pompey fans have a fine tradition of making an extra-special effort for the Blues’ final away game of the season.

By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

Not just numbers-wise – but also in their appearance!

There’s always a carnival atmosphere in the stands as the club’s well-travelled supporters mark the end of another campaign on the road – regardless if Pompey having anything to play for.

That fabulous colour on show is often added to by those who mark the occasion with a bit of fancy dress.

So as more than 3,000 Blues followers hit the road again for the last time this term for Saturday’s trip to Derby, we thought we’d provide some inspiration for those wanting to make an impression at Pride Park.

There’s some great customs on show here, along with plenty of imagination and effort.

Let us know if you can spot yourself!

Shrewsbury - April 27, 2013.

1. Fancy dress for final away day of season

Shrewsbury - April 27, 2013. Photo: Joe Pepler

Nottingham Forest away - final day of the 2011-12 season

2. Fancy dress for final away day of season

Nottingham Forest away - final day of the 2011-12 season Photo: National World

Nottingham Forest away - final day of the 2011-12 season.

3. Fancy dress for final away day of season

Nottingham Forest away - final day of the 2011-12 season. Photo: Allan Hutchings

Nottingham Forest away - final day of the 2011-12 season

4. Fancy dress for final away day of season

Nottingham Forest away - final day of the 2011-12 season Photo: Allan Hutchings

