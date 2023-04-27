Pompey fans have a fine tradition of making an extra-special effort for the Blues’ final away game of the season.

Not just numbers-wise – but also in their appearance!

There’s always a carnival atmosphere in the stands as the club’s well-travelled supporters mark the end of another campaign on the road – regardless if Pompey having anything to play for.

That fabulous colour on show is often added to by those who mark the occasion with a bit of fancy dress.

So as more than 3,000 Blues followers hit the road again for the last time this term for Saturday’s trip to Derby, we thought we’d provide some inspiration for those wanting to make an impression at Pride Park.

There’s some great customs on show here, along with plenty of imagination and effort.

Let us know if you can spot yourself!

