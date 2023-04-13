News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
40 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
53 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
1 hour ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation

Portsmouth supporters continue to demonstrate tremendous loyalty as club make Derby announcement

Pompey fans deserve praise after yet another display of loyalty.

By Mark McMahon
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST

On Thursday the Blues announced that they had sold out their ticket allocation for the forthcoming trip to Derby.

That means John Mousinho’s side will be accompanied by more than 3,000 members of the travelling Fratton faithful for the game at Pride Park on Saturday, April 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That’s in spite of a Pompey play-off bid that looks set to come up short following consecutive draws against MK Dons and Morecambe over the Easter holidays.

Most Popular

The Blues are now five points off the top six, with five games remaining. Bolton, who currently occupy sixth place, also have a game in hand.

The League One fixture at Derby, who are outside the play-off places on goal difference, is Pompey’s penultimate game of the season and their last on the road this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There remains a chance that both sides could have something riding on the game.

The Blues’ last journey to Pride Park was back in October 2011, when the Rams ran out 3-1 winners in the Championship.

Pompey were accompanied by 4,171 travelling supporters for last week's trip to MK DonsPompey were accompanied by 4,171 travelling supporters for last week's trip to MK Dons
Pompey were accompanied by 4,171 travelling supporters for last week's trip to MK Dons

The expected 3,000-plus away attendance will represent the club’s third-highest of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In January, 8,880 Pompey fans travelled to Spurs for the FA Cup third-round game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Good Friday, 4,171 supporters made the trip to MK Dons for a 1-1 draw that dealt the first of two blows to the Blues’ play-off hopes over the extended Easter weekend.

Related topics:The BluesPompeyPortsmouthDerbyMK DonsJohn MousinhoLeague OneMorecambe