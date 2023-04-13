Portsmouth supporters continue to demonstrate tremendous loyalty as club make Derby announcement

On Thursday the Blues announced that they had sold out their ticket allocation for the forthcoming trip to Derby.

That means John Mousinho’s side will be accompanied by more than 3,000 members of the travelling Fratton faithful for the game at Pride Park on Saturday, April 29.

That’s in spite of a Pompey play-off bid that looks set to come up short following consecutive draws against MK Dons and Morecambe over the Easter holidays.

The Blues are now five points off the top six, with five games remaining. Bolton, who currently occupy sixth place, also have a game in hand.

The League One fixture at Derby, who are outside the play-off places on goal difference, is Pompey’s penultimate game of the season and their last on the road this term.

There remains a chance that both sides could have something riding on the game.

The Blues’ last journey to Pride Park was back in October 2011, when the Rams ran out 3-1 winners in the Championship.

Pompey were accompanied by 4,171 travelling supporters for last week's trip to MK Dons

The expected 3,000-plus away attendance will represent the club’s third-highest of the season.

In January, 8,880 Pompey fans travelled to Spurs for the FA Cup third-round game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.