It’s squeaky bum time for a lot of players in League One as the threat of suspension hangs over certain individuals.

With nearly a third of the season now complete, it’s only natural that bookings have begun to stack up and the threat of a ban edges nervously close.

Pompey have, of course, already suffered from the five bookings rule this term, which means a player automatically serves a one-match suspension.

After acquiring four yellows heading into last month’s Wycombe game, both Regan Poole and Alex Robertson picked up bookings against the Chairboys, rendering them unavailable for the Blues’ very next game against Port Vale.

Fortunately, Pompey’s strength in depth ensured they were able to cope without both influential players as they beat the Valiants 2-0.

However, not every team can afford that luxury. Meanwhile, the table-toppoing Blues would loathe to lose midfielder and stand-in skipper Joe Morrell right now given Marlon Pack’s current unavailability due to injury.

The Welshman has already served a one-match ban following his two bookings and subsequent sending off against Peterborough in September. But with four other bookings also acquired this term, he’s just one yellow away from another match day in the stands.

Thankfully, any booking in this weekend’s FA Cup games don’t carry over into the league. But who else in the division is on the cusp of missing a potential big game for their club in the coming weeks?

Here’s what we discovered.

