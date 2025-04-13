26 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth faithful roaring on side against Derby County
Pompey fans filled Fratton Park once again for the crucial Championship survival showdown with Derby County.
And the Blues faithful backed their team throughout, as they twice battled back to claim a precious point against the Rams.
On the former players’ day a new home for the Pompey Hall of Fame was unveiled at Jimmy Dickinson’s statue.
Our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture both on top of Pompey fans doing their thing - check out if you can spot yourself or friends or family in our brilliant gallery.
