28 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth fans roaring on side against Burnley

By Jordan Cross
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 05:00 BST
Pompey fans once again packed out Fratton Park as promotion chasers Burnley arrived at PO4.

A crowd of 20,381 were there for the occasion with the Fratton Faithful backing their team, as they threw all they had against Scott Parker’s side.

Our photographer, Jason Brown, was once again there to capture events on and off the pitch – check out his brilliant gallery and see if you can see yourself or maybe friends or family backing John Mousinho’s men.

Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday.

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday.

3. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday.

4. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyJason BrownPortsmouthFratton ParkScott ParkerJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice