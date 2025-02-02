28 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth fans roaring on side against Burnley

A crowd of 20,381 were there for the occasion with the Fratton Faithful backing their team, as they threw all they had against Scott Parker’s side.
Our photographer, Jason Brown, was once again there to capture events on and off the pitch – check out his brilliant gallery and see if you can see yourself or maybe friends or family backing John Mousinho’s men.
1. Pompey fan gallery
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Pompey fan gallery
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Pompey fan gallery
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Pompey fan gallery
Pompey fans backed their team as they gave it everything against promotion-chasing Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.