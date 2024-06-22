28 cracking retro images of the Portsmouth faithful enjoying pre-season games as latest trip abroad is announced: gallery

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 16:04 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 16:11 BST
Pompey will once again be heading abroad this summer as they put in place a pre-season programme ahead of their Championship return.

This week it was announced that the Blues will travel to Croatia for some warm-weather training, with John Mousinsho and his squad heading to the Adriatic coast for a near week-long camp on July 6.

No game has been pencilled in for their trip away. But members of the Fratton faithful can still join them in Croatia, with the Blues planning an open training session for anyone who fancies making the journey next month.

Blues fans have a good tradition of following their team abroad when it comes to pre-season. And, no doubt, many will decide to follow Pompey this year again regardless of the lack of match action they’ll see.

A busy pre-season schedule is already taking shape upon the team’s return, though, with a trip to Gosport Borough on Tuesday, July 16, kicking off a series of games to get Mousinho’s team fit and ready for when the new season starts on August 10.

Matches against the Hawks (July 19), Bognor (July 20) and MK Dons (July 30), are also already in the diary. Meanwhile, another fixture against EFL opposition is also scheduled to take place, with details of that yet to emerge.

So, there’s plenty of opportunities for fans to get back into the swing of things ahead of the Championship season. But as many comtemplate a trip to Croatia, here’s some superb images of the Fratton faithful getting behind their team in pre-season.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

The Fratton End watches on for Bournemouth's visit to Fratton Park in 2016.

1. Pompey fans enjoying pre-season

The Fratton End watches on for Bournemouth's visit to Fratton Park in 2016.Photo: National World

Pompey fans in the stands for the pre-season game with Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal in 2009.

2. Pompey fans enjoying pre-season

Pompey fans in the stands for the pre-season game with Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal in 2009.Photo: João Filipe Santos/Vitória SC

These Pompey fans travelled to Edmonton, Canada, for the Edmonton Cup in 2010.

3. Pompey fans enjoy pre-season

These Pompey fans travelled to Edmonton, Canada, for the Edmonton Cup in 2010.Photo: Freelance

John Westwood and others at the Edmonton Cup in July 2010

4. Pompey fans enjoy pre-season

John Westwood and others at the Edmonton Cup in July 2010Photo: Third party

