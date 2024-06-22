This week it was announced that the Blues will travel to Croatia for some warm-weather training, with John Mousinsho and his squad heading to the Adriatic coast for a near week-long camp on July 6.

No game has been pencilled in for their trip away. But members of the Fratton faithful can still join them in Croatia, with the Blues planning an open training session for anyone who fancies making the journey next month.

Blues fans have a good tradition of following their team abroad when it comes to pre-season. And, no doubt, many will decide to follow Pompey this year again regardless of the lack of match action they’ll see.

A busy pre-season schedule is already taking shape upon the team’s return, though, with a trip to Gosport Borough on Tuesday, July 16, kicking off a series of games to get Mousinho’s team fit and ready for when the new season starts on August 10.

Matches against the Hawks (July 19), Bognor (July 20) and MK Dons (July 30), are also already in the diary. Meanwhile, another fixture against EFL opposition is also scheduled to take place, with details of that yet to emerge.

So, there’s plenty of opportunities for fans to get back into the swing of things ahead of the Championship season. But as many comtemplate a trip to Croatia, here’s some superb images of the Fratton faithful getting behind their team in pre-season.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

1 . Pompey fans enjoying pre-season The Fratton End watches on for Bournemouth's visit to Fratton Park in 2016.Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans enjoying pre-season Pompey fans in the stands for the pre-season game with Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal in 2009.Photo: João Filipe Santos/Vitória SC Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans enjoy pre-season These Pompey fans travelled to Edmonton, Canada, for the Edmonton Cup in 2010.Photo: Freelance Photo Sales