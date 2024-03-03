News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

29 superb images of a rocking Fratton Park as 20,303 witness Portsmouth maintain title push against Oxford United: gallery

‘That was the loudest I’ve heard Fratton Park in a long time’. ‘Best fans in the world’. ‘A wall of noise’.
By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

They’re just some of the comments fans have posted on social media after the Blues’ 12th man made its presence felt during Saturday’s important 2-1 win against Oxford United at PO4.

The U’s provided John Mousinho’s table-toppers with a tough test as Pompey look towards crossing the League One finish line with their lead intact.

However, they received the perfect pick-me-up from all four stands inside Fratton Park throughout the fixture, as the Blues faithful rallied around their side to provide an unforgettable atmosphere.

The noise was deafening, especially as the game neared a conclusion, as the Fratton faithful lived up to their world-famous reputation.

It will be a case of same again over the remaining 10 games of the season, as the Blues look to deliver a return to the Championship.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of the fans getting behind their team on Saturday and playing their part in the club’s title push.

20,303 fans were packed into Fratton Park for the visit of Oxford United.

1. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

20,303 fans were packed into Fratton Park for the visit of Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A wall of noise from the Fratton faithful helped the Blus get across the line against the U's

2. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

A wall of noise from the Fratton faithful helped the Blus get across the line against the U's Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
20,303 fans were packed into Fratton Park for the visit of Oxford United.

3. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

20,303 fans were packed into Fratton Park for the visit of Oxford United. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Goalscorer Callum Lang has already made himself a fans' favourite at Fratton Park

4. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

Goalscorer Callum Lang has already made himself a fans' favourite at Fratton Park Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BluesFratton ParkPortsmouthOxford UnitedLeague OneJohn MousinhoPompey