They’re just some of the comments fans have posted on social media after the Blues’ 12th man made its presence felt during Saturday’s important 2-1 win against Oxford United at PO4.

However, they received the perfect pick-me-up from all four stands inside Fratton Park throughout the fixture, as the Blues faithful rallied around their side to provide an unforgettable atmosphere.

The noise was deafening, especially as the game neared a conclusion, as the Fratton faithful lived up to their world-famous reputation.

It will be a case of same again over the remaining 10 games of the season, as the Blues look to deliver a return to the Championship.

In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of the fans getting behind their team on Saturday and playing their part in the club’s title push.

