30 brilliant photos of Portsmouth faithful enjoying life at Fratton Park as 18,310 cheer Blues to win against Bolton: gallery
More than 18,000 Pompey fans gathered inside Fratton Park on Monday night to see the Blues’ extend their lead at the top of League One to six points.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Dec 2023, 18:30 GMT
A 2-0 win against second-placed Bolton allowed John Mousinho’s side to stretch their advantage over the chasing pack as the Fratton faithful begin to truly believe that a return to the Championship is well within their grasp.
Goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi sent Pompey supporters home happy and buzzing from what they witnessed from their heroes.
Here’s our favourite fan images from the night as the Fratton Park foundations were tested by a buoyant home crowd.
