Kusini Yengi has made a massive impact at Fratton Park following his summer move from Western Sydney Wanderers

Danny Cowley has heaped praise on Pompey’s recruitment team following Kusini Yengi’s man-of-the-match performance in the Blues’ top-of-the-table win against Bolton.

The 24-year-old Aussie came out on top in his personal battle with experienced Wanderers centre-half Ricardo Santos, who is considered one of the best defenders in League One. He also outfoxed his marker by climbing up off the deck - following a tussle with the Bolton centre-back - and positioning himself subtly behind his opponent to calmly tap home Gavin Whyte’s inch-perfect pass to hand Pompey a 2-0 win.

Not bad for a young striker who was a virtual unknown in these parts before his £80,000 move from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer, was making his maiden Fratton Park start in the league and, realistically, was in the team only because of Colby Bishop’s ankle injury. And according to former Blues boss Cowley, Hughes & Co deserve a huge amount of credit for unearthing Yengi, who now boasts six goals in 13 appearances this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Tuesday night’s game, Cowley said: ’Massive credit (must go) to the Portsmouth recruitment team - Richard Hughes, the sporting director, and Phil Boardman, head of recruitment - for finding him in Australia. And to be honest, in Australia he wasn’t prolific in the A-League. He was kind of in and out really with his performances there.

‘But they obviously saw something in him. They see athleticism, they see pace, they see power. I mean, Ricardo Santos is like an under-18 player in under-12s’ football. He’s so powerful normally in League One and Yengi has given him such a tough time.

‘The next bit is probably just a little bit of finesse maybe in some moments - but what a handful - pace, power!’

'In a really good position'

Pompey’s win over Bolton means they boast a six-point lead at the summit of the table, although Ian Evatt’s side still have a game in hand. The Blues travel to Shrewsbury on Saturday to consolidate that advantage - a game that will likely see Bishop remain on the sidelines.

But with Yengi demonstrating that Pompey clearly have strength in depth in a vital area of the pitch, Cowley believes John Mousinhio’s side are well-positioned to end the club’s long wait for a return to the Championship.

He added: ‘You look at the top teams in divisions and we know how important number nines are. Portsmouth have Colby Bishop - one of the best forwards in the division - and now they have Yengi as well. So that makes them such a threat moving forward.

‘You have to credit this Portsmouth team because, wow, the consistency they’ve had with the amount of injuries they’ve had, with the likes of Colby Bishop and Regan Poole who has been magnificent to this point, and yet they’ve been able to overcome that.