30 of the best free agents available to Portsmouth, Sunderland, Leeds United & Co after transfer window’s close

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

The transfer window has closed with Pompey’s busy summer of recruitment at a close.

But there is still an opportunity for the Blues to explore the free agent market, if the football operation feel there are any gaps to plug in John Mousinho’s squad.

It’s a route they have shown they are prepared to travel if necessary, with Lee Evans brought in outside of the window last season with the midfield department short on cover.

So we’ve assembled some of the free agents the Blues, in theory, could bring after last Friday’s transfer deadline passing.

From left to right: Aaron Connolly, Nathan Ferguson, Saman Ghoddos and Brandon Williams are all free agents at present.

1. Free agents

From left to right: Aaron Connolly, Nathan Ferguson, Saman Ghoddos and Brandon Williams are all free agents at present.

Last club: Ipswich Town

2. Freddie Ladapo

Last club: Ipswich Town Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

3. Aaron Connolly

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield United

4. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

