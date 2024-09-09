But there is still an opportunity for the Blues to explore the free agent market, if the football operation feel there are any gaps to plug in John Mousinho’s squad.
It’s a route they have shown they are prepared to travel if necessary, with Lee Evans brought in outside of the window last season with the midfield department short on cover.
So we’ve assembled some of the free agents the Blues, in theory, could bring after last Friday’s transfer deadline passing.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.