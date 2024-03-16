32 cracking images of the Fratton faithful as 19,439 Portsmouth supporters see Blues move step closer to League One title with win v Burton: gallery

The Pompey fans have been a loyal bunch all season.
No matter the circumstances, they’ve been there all the way as the Blues close in on a return to the Championship.

Another 4,000 hit the road today as John Mousinho’s side travel to Peterborough for another important game. That’s after a crowd of 19,439 cheered the team on to success against Burton on Tuesday night.

Pompey CEO Andy Cullen sung the Fratton faithful’s praises in his programme notes for Albion’s visit to the south coast. Here, we do the same with our favourite pictures of the fans at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

1. Pompey fans v Burton

CEO Andy Cullen praised the Fratton faithful for their support this season in his programme notes Photo: Jason Brown

19,439 Pompey fans were present for the 2-1 win against Burton at Fratton Park Photo: Jason Brown

The Fratton faithful hit the road again today, with 4,000 fans expected at Peterborough this afternoon Photo: Jason Brown

The Pompey fans' support will be crucial between now and the end of the season Photo: Jason Brown

