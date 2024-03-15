Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen has hailed the Fratton faithful for their contribution to this season’s League One title push.

The Blues CEO said the outstanding support that has accompanied John Mousinho’s table-toppers every step of the way so far means everything. He added it makes the players even more determined to bring Championship football back to Fratton Park for the first time since 2012.

Another show of force from the Pompey fans will be on display on Saturday, when the Blues will be accompanied by 4,000 supporters for the game against fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The game presents another huge test in the battle to secure third-tier honours. But still mesmerised by the wall of noise that accompanied this month’s home win against Oxford United from all sections of the ground, Cullen knows the authentic backing the Fratton faithful guarantees on a match day can make the difference. And he’s called on the fans to maintain those levels between now and the end of the season.

Speaking via his programme notes for Tuesday’s win against Burton - a match that attracted 19,439 home supporters - the CEO said: ‘Our last home fixture was truly special and played in front of another huge crowd – the biggest at Fratton Park since 2010. But what was particularly outstanding was the amazing wall of noise from all four stands, especially throughout the closing minutes. It was incredible and nobody should underestimate the massive part that played in helping the team across the line to secure another big three points.

‘The Fratton Park support is renowned throughout English football, but that was truly something else. Sport has moved into an era where the study and delivery of marginal gains has become big business, but what cannot be manufactured or planned is that phenomenal atmosphere we witnessed 10 days ago.

‘Replicating something similar over these next five home games will be immense. It is inevitable that there are going to be tough moments ahead in each one, but such togetherness, positivity and belief will mean everything and be huge to every single Pompey player out there on the pitch.’

Pompey currently average 18,713 Fratton Park fans this season, while their average away support surpassed the 1,600 mark following an away attendance of 2,115 for last week’s trip to Blackpool. That represents huge loyalty from all involved - and that unwavering commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed among the corridors of power at PO4.