32 fabulous photos of travelling Portsmouth fans cheering Blues to League One glory this season

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 9th May 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 19:35 BST

John Mousinho will hope the fans keep up their fine voice ahead of 2024/25 season

Pompey fans have enjoyed one of the finest seasons, watching their club achieve League One promotion with two games to spare.

The Blues have benefitted from one of the largest fanbases in the league and while the likes of John Mousinho and the Fratton Park board will be looking at how they can strengthen the squad ahead of the Championship return, they will also be hoping the fans continue to attend fixtures up and down the country in the same triumphant fashion they have in 2023/24.

Following the end of a wonderful season on the south coast, here are some of The News’s best pictures of the travelling Pompey fans throughout the 2023/24 campaign...

12 August 2023: Pompey's first away trip this season to Leyton Orient. The Blues won 4-1

1. Pompey vs Leyton Orient

12 August 2023: Pompey's first away trip this season to Leyton Orient. The Blues won 4-1 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
12 August 2023: 1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London

2. Pompey vs Leyton Orient

12 August 2023: 1,246 Blues supporters made the trip to Brisbane Road in east London Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
12 August 2023: Blues supporters showing appreciation for Australian footballer Kusini Yengi

3. Pompey vs Leyton Orient

12 August 2023: Blues supporters showing appreciation for Australian footballer Kusini Yengi Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
12 August 2023: It might have been August, but this Blues supporter proudly donned the Pompey scarf.

4. Pompey vs Leyton Orient

12 August 2023: It might have been August, but this Blues supporter proudly donned the Pompey scarf. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:The BluesLeague OnePompeyPromotionFratton ParkPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.