33 fantastic photos of Played Up Pompey Four launch - with seven popular players reuniting with Fratton faithful

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 17:11 BST
The Fratton faithful welcomed back seven playing favourites for the launch of Played Up Pompey Four.

Held in a sold-out Victory Lounge, Gareth Evans, Kit Symons, Kal Naismith, Richie Reynolds, Mark Chamberlain, Tommy Youlden and Danny Rose all returned to the club they represented with such distinction.

With Ian Darke hosting the event and £2,500 raised to be shared between Pompey In The Community and the Pompey History Society, it proved to be a highly-successful evening.

And here are 33 photographs from the night taken by legendary News photographer Steve Reid.

Kit Symons and Mark Chamberlain at the Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid

1. Kit Symons and Mark Chamberlain are amused at the launch of Played Up Pompey Four

Kit Symons and Mark Chamberlain at the Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
The Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid

2. Proceedings begin at the launch evening of Played Up Pompey Four

The Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
The Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid

3. Pompey fans Sam and Andy Ford

The Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
Kit Symons at the Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid

4. Kit Symons with two star-struck supporters

Kit Symons at the Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page