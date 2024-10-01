33 fantastic photos of Played Up Pompey Four launch - with seven popular players reuniting with Fratton faithful

Held in a sold-out Victory Lounge, Gareth Evans, Kit Symons, Kal Naismith, Richie Reynolds, Mark Chamberlain, Tommy Youlden and Danny Rose all returned to the club they represented with such distinction.

With Ian Darke hosting the event and £2,500 raised to be shared between Pompey In The Community and the Pompey History Society, it proved to be a highly-successful evening.

And here are 33 photographs from the night taken by legendary News photographer Steve Reid.

1 . Kit Symons and Mark Chamberlain are amused at the launch of Played Up Pompey Four Kit Symons and Mark Chamberlain at the Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night.

2 . Proceedings begin at the launch evening of Played Up Pompey Four The Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night.

3 . Pompey fans Sam and Andy Ford The Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night.