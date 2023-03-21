The time is almost upon John Mousinho to decide the futures of his current crop of loan stars.

The head coach has already expressed his interest in making summer swoops for Matt Macey, Owen Dale & Joe Pigott, who have starred since his arrival.

Not just that but the 36-year-old also has the task of determining who he wants to keep with 10 of his permanent senior men out of contract at the end of the season.

But as Mousinho looks to build his side for the next term, what are the chances of his current loan members remaining at Fratton Park?

We’ve taken a look at the 34 men who joined the Blues on a temporary basis since the Eisner era began in 2017 to see if any judgments can be made ahead of this summer’s talks.

Forgotten any of these names?

1 . Pompey's 34 loan men since 2017 From left: Cameron McGeehan, Ben Thompson, Sean Raggett, Gavin Bazunu. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Sylvain Deslandes The left-back made just two outings after arriving on loan during the 2017-18 campaign before returning to Wolves. He now appears for Hungarian first division side Debrecen. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

3 . Connor Ronan Joined alongside Wolves team-mate Deslandes in January 2018 but would have a more successful stay making 17 appearances. The midfielder recently joined MLS outfit Colorado Rapids in January. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

4 . Matty Kennedy Winger made 33 appearances for the Blues during the 2017-18 season on loan from Cardiff, scoring three goals and now plays for Aberdeen in Scotland. Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales