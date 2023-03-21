News you can trust since 1877
34 arrivals but only two made permanent: Portsmouth’s track record in loan market since Michael Eisner era began as decisions on current crop awaits - in pictures

The time is almost upon John Mousinho to decide the futures of his current crop of loan stars.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:06 GMT

The head coach has already expressed his interest in making summer swoops for Matt Macey, Owen Dale & Joe Pigott, who have starred since his arrival.

Not just that but the 36-year-old also has the task of determining who he wants to keep with 10 of his permanent senior men out of contract at the end of the season.

But as Mousinho looks to build his side for the next term, what are the chances of his current loan members remaining at Fratton Park?

We’ve taken a look at the 34 men who joined the Blues on a temporary basis since the Eisner era began in 2017 to see if any judgments can be made ahead of this summer’s talks.

Forgotten any of these names?

From left: Cameron McGeehan, Ben Thompson, Sean Raggett, Gavin Bazunu.

1. Pompey's 34 loan men since 2017

From left: Cameron McGeehan, Ben Thompson, Sean Raggett, Gavin Bazunu. Photo: National World

The left-back made just two outings after arriving on loan during the 2017-18 campaign before returning to Wolves. He now appears for Hungarian first division side Debrecen.

2. Sylvain Deslandes

The left-back made just two outings after arriving on loan during the 2017-18 campaign before returning to Wolves. He now appears for Hungarian first division side Debrecen. Photo: Joe Pepler

Joined alongside Wolves team-mate Deslandes in January 2018 but would have a more successful stay making 17 appearances. The midfielder recently joined MLS outfit Colorado Rapids in January.

3. Connor Ronan

Joined alongside Wolves team-mate Deslandes in January 2018 but would have a more successful stay making 17 appearances. The midfielder recently joined MLS outfit Colorado Rapids in January. Photo: Joe Pepler

Winger made 33 appearances for the Blues during the 2017-18 season on loan from Cardiff, scoring three goals and now plays for Aberdeen in Scotland.

4. Matty Kennedy

Winger made 33 appearances for the Blues during the 2017-18 season on loan from Cardiff, scoring three goals and now plays for Aberdeen in Scotland. Photo: Daniel Chesterton

