34 arrivals but only two made permanent: Portsmouth’s track record in loan market since Michael Eisner era began as decisions on current crop awaits - in pictures
The time is almost upon John Mousinho to decide the futures of his current crop of loan stars.
The head coach has already expressed his interest in making summer swoops for Matt Macey, Owen Dale & Joe Pigott, who have starred since his arrival.
Not just that but the 36-year-old also has the task of determining who he wants to keep with 10 of his permanent senior men out of contract at the end of the season.
But as Mousinho looks to build his side for the next term, what are the chances of his current loan members remaining at Fratton Park?
We’ve taken a look at the 34 men who joined the Blues on a temporary basis since the Eisner era began in 2017 to see if any judgments can be made ahead of this summer’s talks.
Forgotten any of these names?