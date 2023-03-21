2 . Matt Macey - 8/10

The 28-year-old keeper has made an instant impression since arriving at Fratton Park in the January. So much so that John Mousinho has stated already that he'd be interested in making his loan move from Luton permanent. You'll find it hard to find anyone who would challenge that decision, with Macey keeping six clean sheets in his 12 games to date. Yet, nothing is ever simple. A fee would need to be agreed with Luton, with the former Hibs man having a year left on his Kenilworth Road contract. The Premier League-chasing Hatters would also have to be willing to part company with their summer signing. Meanwhile, there's also the player to consider. Does a keeper with Championship ambitions want to remain in League One? Macey has talked about his Luton loyalty but just as crucial, will he get the game time he craves if he returned? That, plus the Blues' desire to keep him, might tempt him to remain at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown