37 brilliant pictures of travelling Portsmouth faithful's unwavering support at Millwall

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 6th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey fans once again took up their full allocation, as 2,000 members of the blue army travelled to Millwall.

And those who made their way to The Den were at full voice backing their team, as they made themselves heard throughout.

Once again our photographer, Jason Brown was there to capture events on and off the pitch .

Check out our gallery of his pictures and see if you can spot yourself, or perhaps friends or family backing Mousinho’s men.

2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

1. Pompey fan gallery

2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

2. Pompey fan gallery

2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

3. Pompey fan gallery

2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

4. Pompey fan gallery

2,000 Pompey fans made themselves heard at Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Jason BrownPortsmouthMillwall
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice