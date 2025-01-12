Pompey fans remained in good spirits despite the Blues' Cup exit.Pompey fans remained in good spirits despite the Blues' Cup exit.
37 cracking images as 1,569 Portsmouth fans brave freezing wintry conditions at Wycombe - to only be let down by lukewarm Blues

By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
If you were a Pompey fan who made the trip to Adams Park on Friday night then fair play!

Not only did you have to endure sub-zero temperatures in Buckinghamshire – you also had to witness the Blues’ produce one of their worst performances of the season!

As the 1,569 supporters froze on the sidelines, the best a much-changed Pompey side could muster was a lukewarm performance against the Chairboys as the Blues’ interest in this year’s FA Cup ended at the first attempt.

Still, it allows John Mousinho & Co to concentrate on league matters and the club’s Championship survival. And once again the Pompey fans’ loyal support will be needed when the Blues head to Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Another trip on the road therefore awaits. But as the Fratton faithful make their final preparations for their latest away day, why not take time out to check out our favourite images from the away end at Wycombe.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in the crowd!

Pompey fans had to wrap up warm at Wycombe's Adams Park.

1. Pompey fans at Adams Park

Pompey fans had to wrap up warm at Wycombe's Adams Park. Photo: Jason Brown

1,569 Pompey fans made the trip to Wycombe - despite the cold conditions.

2. Pompey fans at Adams Park

1,569 Pompey fans made the trip to Wycombe - despite the cold conditions. Photo: Jason Brown

1,569 Pompey fans made the trip to Wycombe - despite the cold conditions.

3. Pompey fans at Adams Park

1,569 Pompey fans made the trip to Wycombe - despite the cold conditions. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey fans remained in good spirits despite the Blues' Cup exit.

4. Pompey fans at Adams Park

Pompey fans remained in good spirits despite the Blues' Cup exit. Photo: Jason Brown

