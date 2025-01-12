Not only did you have to endure sub-zero temperatures in Buckinghamshire – you also had to witness the Blues’ produce one of their worst performances of the season!

As the 1,569 supporters froze on the sidelines, the best a much-changed Pompey side could muster was a lukewarm performance against the Chairboys as the Blues’ interest in this year’s FA Cup ended at the first attempt.

Still, it allows John Mousinho & Co to concentrate on league matters and the club’s Championship survival. And once again the Pompey fans’ loyal support will be needed when the Blues head to Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Another trip on the road therefore awaits. But as the Fratton faithful make their final preparations for their latest away day, why not take time out to check out our favourite images from the away end at Wycombe.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in the crowd!

Pompey fans at Adams Park Pompey fans had to wrap up warm at Wycombe's Adams Park.

