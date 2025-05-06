With the Blues Legend keen to raise awareness and funds after his own prostate cancer battle, the Pompey Legends faced an Alan Knight Celebrity XI at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

An crowd of 6,012 turned out and were treated to an 8-8 draw, with the Pompey Legends fighting back from 8-2 down with seven minutes of normal time remaining to level.

The likes of Gareth Evans, Lee Brown, Brett Pitman, Kyle Bennett, Danny Holland, Svetoslav Todorov, Michael Doyle, Martin Kuhl, David Norris, Matt Tubbs and even Southampton favourite Matt Le Tissier featured.

In addition, John Mousinho and first-team coaching staff Jon Harley and Zesh Rehman also pulled on their boots, while former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp was in the dug-out.

All profits from the game will be split between PCaSO, a local organisation raising money for equipment at QA Hospital, plus Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

And here are 37 photos from the fantastic event...

1 . Pompey head coach John Mousinho is pursued by Benedict Akwuegbu Pompey Legends v Alan Knight Celebrity XI in a charity fundraising match at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-5775)

2 . Matt Tubbs on the attack for Alan Knight's Celebrity XI at Fratton Park Pompey Legends v Alan Knight Celebrity XI in a charity fundraising match at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-5990)

3 . Alan Knight and 'Touchline' Tony Male embrace Pompey Legends v Alan Knight Celebrity XI in a charity fundraising match at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-2868)