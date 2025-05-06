Pompey Legends v Alan Knight Celebrity XI in a charity fundraising match at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-5775)Pompey Legends v Alan Knight Celebrity XI in a charity fundraising match at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-5775)
37 fantastic photos as Portsmouth family turn out in force to support Alan Knight charity match

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 6th May 2025, 18:00 BST
The Pompey family turned out in their numbers to support Alan Knight’s charity football match.

With the Blues Legend keen to raise awareness and funds after his own prostate cancer battle, the Pompey Legends faced an Alan Knight Celebrity XI at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

An crowd of 6,012 turned out and were treated to an 8-8 draw, with the Pompey Legends fighting back from 8-2 down with seven minutes of normal time remaining to level.

The likes of Gareth Evans, Lee Brown, Brett Pitman, Kyle Bennett, Danny Holland, Svetoslav Todorov, Michael Doyle, Martin Kuhl, David Norris, Matt Tubbs and even Southampton favourite Matt Le Tissier featured.

In addition, John Mousinho and first-team coaching staff Jon Harley and Zesh Rehman also pulled on their boots, while former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp was in the dug-out.

All profits from the game will be split between PCaSO, a local organisation raising money for equipment at QA Hospital, plus Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

And here are 37 photos from the fantastic event...

1. Pompey head coach John Mousinho is pursued by Benedict Akwuegbu

2. Matt Tubbs on the attack for Alan Knight's Celebrity XI at Fratton Park

3. Alan Knight and 'Touchline' Tony Male embrace

4. Gareth Evans is challenged by David Norris in the charity match

