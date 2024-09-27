From Kusini Yengi damaging ligaments in his ankle after Christian Saydee fell on him, to Joe Rafferty straining his neck while drying his hair after training, the Blues have had a rotten run of luck when it comes to players’ availability.

And just when it seemed the current injury situation had turned a corner following the returns of Josh Murphy, Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre to first-team action in recent weeks, Pompey suffered another blow after it emerged that top-scorer Callum Lang was now out after suffering a groin problem in last Saturday’s defeat to Burnley.

At this rate, head coach John Mousinho must be wondering when he’ll catch a break and if he will ever approach the current Championship campaign with a clean bill of health. Indeed, heading into Saturday’s game with Sheffield United, there’s also doubts over the fitness of Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony. Colby Bishop’s recent heart surgery, unfortunately, makes him an automatic non-starter!

Since the start of last season, we can reveal that the Blues have had 37 injuries that have ruled players out of games - 25 of which have come during matches, 11 during training and one in the pre-match warm-up (Yengi v West Brom).

Here’s those injuries in full as Pompey continue to strive for a clean bill of health!

1 . Paddy Lane - 1 injury The forward damaged ligaments in right ankle in July 2023 pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledom. Missed opening four games of 2023-24 season. | National World Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lowery - 4 injuries The midfielder suffered a knee against Bristol Rovers on first day of 2023-24 season, which kept him out for five months. Also suffered a calf tear before returning to first-team action in January. A hamstring injury picked up against Cambridge in February then limited Lowery to nine appearances last season. This term, the former Crewe ace was forced off in the 66th minute of the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the Carabao Cup after feeling his hamstring. | National World Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Kusini Yengi - 3 injuries The Aussie forward suffered ligament damage to his right ankle when Christian Saydee fell on him in training in August 2023 - an injury that forced him to miss six weeks at the start of last season. Yengi has picked up two groin issues this term - in training ahead of Leeds United on the opening day of the season and then in the warm-up to WBA's visit to Fratton Park this month. The forward has been limited to just two substitute appearances this season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales