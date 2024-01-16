37 superb pictures showing Portsmouth's Fratton Park in its full glory as £12m refurbishment work nears completion: gallery
With just a few finishing touches needed to complete the latest phase of its £12m redevelopment, there’s no denying the old girl is looking mighty fine!
So much so that we asked our trusted snapper, Jason Brown, to take as many shots as possible of the resplendent look the Blues’ famous home now boasts. And he didn’t disappoint, with Jason leaving no stone unturned to show Fratton Park in its full glory – both before and during Pompey’s home game against Leyton Orient on Saturday.
The score against the O’s might not have been the result we all wanted as the Blues’ form continues to dip. But those responsible for Fratton Park’s new look must be pleased with the end result they’ve produced.
Here’s 37 photos we’ve picked out from the dozens provided by Jason, during his latest trip around Fratton Park.
