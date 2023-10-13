Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the timeframe chief executive Andy Cullen is working towards as work on the latest phase of Fratton Park’s £11.5m redevelopment edges closer to a conclusion.

But between now and the new year, the Blues have key dates in their diary that will provide further proof that the finishes touches are being applied.

That includes Charlton being allocated 2,000 tickets for their trip to PO4 on November 11. There’s provision for a small number of home fans to join Blackpool supporters in the stand for the Seasiders’ visit to the south coast on November 25. A lift that will service both home and away fans seated in the Milton End and North Stand should be operational by that stage, too. Meanwhile, the visit of Bolton on December 9 should see more toilet facilities be made available, particularly for female fans.

However, speaking at the latest Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, Cullen added attempts will be made to increase that number as the Blues look to maximise space inside the current Fratton Park structure.

The CEO also revealed plans to extend the season-ticket cap – which currently sits at 14,500 – to 15,000 in the near future.

When asked for an update on the Milton End, Cullen provided a detailed response. He said: ‘Everything’s on target at the moment. We believe we’ll be able to have 2,000 Charlton fans in the Milton End on November 11th, which will act as a trial event before we can increase capacity again beyond that.

The redevelopment of Fratton Park's Milton End is nearing a conclusion. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The stand capacity will eventually get to just over 3,000. At the same time, we’re improving egress out of the North Stand by developing a new footpath which will link the rear North to the public footpath outside the Pompey Store. Extra toilets are being introduced in the north east corner which will help alleviate some of the North Stand queues. Both entrances will be in operation for that game, as will the new control room.

‘We hope to have a small amount of home fans in for the Blackpool game on the November 25th, subject to SAG approval. The lift is on site, ready to be installed in early November. The lift will service both home and away fans. It’s important for the lift to be in that North corner so that disabled fans can get up to the necessary level in both the North Stand and the Milton End.

‘In early December, we’ll have more toilet facilities put in, which should be ready for the Bolton game on December 9th. The new toilet block will have more women’s toilets, as we don’t currently have great provision for these.

‘We should have everything finished in December, subject to some small components, and have the stand fully operational in January.

‘The stadium’s total capacity should then be brought up to just under 21,000. We’re still working to identify where we might be able to create some extra seating areas, maximise space and put as much capacity in as possible.

‘That means we’ll be able to increase the season ticket cap up to around 15,000. We don’t want to go too high, as we need to leave some seats available for people who can’t commit to come to every game.’

Cullen added: ‘Once we’re able to sell season tickets to home supporters in the Milton End, priority will be given to existing season-ticket holders who may wish to move into a safe standing area.

‘That should free up some seats in the other three stands, with priority offered to fans currently at the top of the Fratton End who don’t wish to stand, and who can move into the spaces made available.