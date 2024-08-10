John Mousinho’s gutsy men produced a display of spirit and finishing quality to snare a point at the title favourites, on their return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.
And just as defiant were the 2,842 travelling Blues fans who made themselves heard throughout amid a packed Elland Road crowd of 36,432.
As ever our man Jason Brown was there to capture the passion off the pitch as well as the drama on it - check out our brilliant gallery to see if you can spot yourself flying the flag for Pompey.
1. Pompey photo gallery
Pompey fans were in full voice on their side's Championship return at Leeds United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
