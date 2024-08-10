John Mousinho’s gutsy men produced a display of spirit and finishing quality to snare a point at the title favourites, on their return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

And just as defiant were the 2,842 travelling Blues fans who made themselves heard throughout amid a packed Elland Road crowd of 36,432.

As ever our man Jason Brown was there to capture the passion off the pitch as well as the drama on it - check out our brilliant gallery to see if you can spot yourself flying the flag for Pompey.