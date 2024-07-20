38 cracking fan pictures as 3,250 watch Portsmouth beat neighbours Havant & Waterlooville in pre-season: gallery

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Jul 2024, 12:48 BST
A Pompey pre-season wouldn’t be the same without a trip to non-league neighbours Havant & Waterlooville.

So it’s little wonder more than 3,000 spectators were inside Westleigh Park to see the latest installment of this time-old tradition.

The Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, with Ryley Towler’s superb 45-yard lob for the visitors’ second goal the obvious highlight of the evening.

Pompey are back in action today against Bognor. No doubt another sizeable Fratton crowd will be in attendance as fans continue to rule the eye over the League One champions ahead of their Championship return.

However, here’s 38 superb images as the fans packed into Westleigh Park on Friday night. See if you can spot yourself in the crowd or a loved one who was in attendance.

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park

1. Hawks v Pompey

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park Photo: Alex Shute

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park

2. Hawks v Pompey

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park Photo: Alex Shute

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park

3. Hawks v Pompey

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park Photo: Alex Shute

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park

4. Hawks v Pompey

Pompey fans make annual pre-season trip to Westleigh Park Photo: Alex Shute

