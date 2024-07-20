So it’s little wonder more than 3,000 spectators were inside Westleigh Park to see the latest installment of this time-old tradition.

The Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, with Ryley Towler’s superb 45-yard lob for the visitors’ second goal the obvious highlight of the evening.

Pompey are back in action today against Bognor. No doubt another sizeable Fratton crowd will be in attendance as fans continue to rule the eye over the League One champions ahead of their Championship return.

However, here’s 38 superb images as the fans packed into Westleigh Park on Friday night. See if you can spot yourself in the crowd or a loved one who was in attendance.

