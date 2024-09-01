A 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Black Cats means Pompey head into the international break yet to win on their Championship return.

But with 15 new signings through the door before the transfer window slammed shut on Friday night and John Mousinho having two weeks now to work with his new-look side on the training pitch, there’s still reasons to be positive.

There’ll also be a hope that the Blues can get some of their walking wounded back, with seven ruled out through injury or illness for the visit of Sunderland.

Only then can we really see what Pompey have to offer as they settle back into life in the Championship.

Next home is a another home game against West Brom on Sunday, September 15.

Until then, check out or latest pictures of the Fratton faithful as they rallied round the Blues against table-topping Sunderland, who were accompanied by 2,081 fans for their latest visit to PO4.

1 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park Delighted to be back at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park 18,150 home fans got behind the Blues during Saturday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Black Cats. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park A crowd of 20,231 was inside Fratton Park for Pompey's defeat at the hands of Sunderland. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales