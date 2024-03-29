The travelling Blues fans made their excitement at that prospect known throughtout Friday’s win at Adams Park – and the more people who heard it, the better.

No doubt, supporters at rivals Derby and Bolton will have got the message, despite being miles away. And it’s safe to say, the noise levels are only going to increase tenfold once confirmation of that Championship return is secured.

That can’t be too far away now after another impressive showing on the road. In the meantime, here’s our latest favourite pictures of the Pompey supporters preparing themselves for a long-overdue promotion party.

Pompey fans at Wycombe The travelling Pompey fans were in good voice throughout their trip to Wycombe's Adams Park.

Pompey fans at Wycombe Pompey were accompanied by 1,840 fans at Wycombe's Adams Park.

Pompey fans at Wycombe Pompey fans didn't have far to travel to the game at Wycombe

Pompey fans at Wycombe Pompey sold out their away allocation for their Good Friday game at Wycombe