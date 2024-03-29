38 cracking pictures as 1,840 loud and proud Portsmouth fans have Championship in their sights following impressive win at Wycombe

Just eight points separate Pompey and a return to the Championship – and that fact isn’t lost on the Fratton faithful.
By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Mar 2024, 18:51 GMT

The travelling Blues fans made their excitement at that prospect known throughtout Friday’s win at Adams Park – and the more people who heard it, the better.

No doubt, supporters at rivals Derby and Bolton will have got the message, despite being miles away. And it’s safe to say, the noise levels are only going to increase tenfold once confirmation of that Championship return is secured.

That can’t be too far away now after another impressive showing on the road. In the meantime, here’s our latest favourite pictures of the Pompey supporters preparing themselves for a long-overdue promotion party.

The travelling Pompey fans were in good voice throughout their trip to Wycombe's Adams Park.

1. Pompey fans at Wycombe

The travelling Pompey fans were in good voice throughout their trip to Wycombe's Adams Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey were accompanied by 1,840 fans at Wycombe's Adams Park.

2. Pompey fans at Wycombe

Pompey were accompanied by 1,840 fans at Wycombe's Adams Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans didn't have far to travel to the game at Wycombe

3. Pompey fans at Wycombe

Pompey fans didn't have far to travel to the game at Wycombe Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey sold out their away allocation for their Good Friday game at Wycombe

4. Pompey fans at Wycombe

Pompey sold out their away allocation for their Good Friday game at Wycombe Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyBluesBolton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.