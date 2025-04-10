39 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth faithful roaring side on at Coventry City

By Jordan Cross

Published 10th Apr 2025
Pompey fans did themselves proud once again at Coventry City last night.

There were 2,445 fans who made the trip to the CBS Arena - and they were relentless in their backing of John Mousinho’s side.

Our photographer, Jason Brown, was once again there to capture the occasion and the Blues followers making their mark.

Check out our brilliant gallery of Jason’s work and see if you can spot yourself - or maybe friends or family - at the game.

There were 2,445 Pompey fans making themselves heard once against at Coventry City last night.

There were 2,445 Pompey fans making themselves heard once against at Coventry City last night. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There were 2,445 Pompey fans making themselves heard once against at Coventry City last night. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There were 2,445 Pompey fans making themselves heard once against at Coventry City last night. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There were 2,445 Pompey fans making themselves heard once against at Coventry City last night. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

