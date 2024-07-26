While Portsmouth and their Championship rivals are working frantically to assemble their squads for the new season, there are still several big name stars working hard to secure a new home for the 2024/25 campaign after being released in June.
Pompey, after a 12-year absence from the second-tier, are one of a number of teams that could use the free agent market to their advantage. With that in mind ahead of the new season we take a look at 38 Championship stars from last term that are still on the hunt for a new challenge. Would you like to see any of these in John Mousinho’s side next term?
