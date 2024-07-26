39 Championship free agents that Portsmouth could still sign including ex-Leeds United, Sunderland & West Brom stars

By Kurtis Leyland
Published 26th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST

A number of big name Championship stars are still searching for a new club with the 2024/25 season just around the corner

While Portsmouth and their Championship rivals are working frantically to assemble their squads for the new season, there are still several big name stars working hard to secure a new home for the 2024/25 campaign after being released in June.

Pompey, after a 12-year absence from the second-tier, are one of a number of teams that could use the free agent market to their advantage. With that in mind ahead of the new season we take a look at 38 Championship stars from last term that are still on the hunt for a new challenge. Would you like to see any of these in John Mousinho’s side next term?

Last club: Leeds United

1. Liam Cooper

Last club: Leeds United | Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield United

2. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

3. Aaron Connolly

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

4. Tyrese Campbell

Last club: Stoke City | Getty Images

