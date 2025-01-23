Blues fans and their Potters counterparts honoured the memory of fan, Alec Lumb, who tragically died on Saturday in the Middlesbrough game.

Pompey showed their class as John Mousinho laid a floral bouquet in the North Stand season-ticket holder’s seat, while flowers were also laid at Jimmy Dickinson’s statue.

A moving minute’s applause then took place, before the Fratton Faithful roared their team on to a big win Mousinho immediately dedicated to Lumb.

As ever our photographer, Jason Brown, was there to document events - check out if you see yourself or possibly friends and family in this brilliant gallery.

1 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey paid tribute to the memory of Alec Lumb after his tragic death at Fratton Park on Saturday. Fans then roared on their team to a big win over Stoke - here’s the work of our photographer Jason Brown capturing the evening’s events. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

