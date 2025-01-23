Blues fans and their Potters counterparts honoured the memory of fan, Alec Lumb, who tragically died on Saturday in the Middlesbrough game.
Pompey showed their class as John Mousinho laid a floral bouquet in the North Stand season-ticket holder’s seat, while flowers were also laid at Jimmy Dickinson’s statue.
A moving minute’s applause then took place, before the Fratton Faithful roared their team on to a big win Mousinho immediately dedicated to Lumb.
As ever our photographer, Jason Brown, was there to document events - check out if you see yourself or possibly friends and family in this brilliant gallery.
1. Pompey fan gallery
Pompey paid tribute to the memory of Alec Lumb after his tragic death at Fratton Park on Saturday. Fans then roared on their team to a big win over Stoke - here’s the work of our photographer Jason Brown capturing the evening’s events. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
