40 super pictures of Portsmouth fans roaring side on to QPR victory

And the Blues faithful more than played their part in seeing their team home to their third Championship win on the bounce, to further ease relegation fears.

Our photographer Jason Brown was there to catch support in the stands, as well as the action on the pitch.

Check out his brilliant gallery to see if you, your friends or family feature.

1 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans backed their team to a big, big Championship win over QPR. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans backed their team to a big, big Championship win over QPR | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans backed their team to a big, big Championship win over QPR | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans backed their team to a big, big Championship win over QPR. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales