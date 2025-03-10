45 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth faithful as Fratton rocked against Leeds United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 08:46 BST

It was an occasion which will endure as Pompey toppled Championship leaders Leeds United at Fratton Park yesterday.

Fratton Parked rocked as the Blues’ show of force was beamed around the country and beyond with the clash shown live on ITV and Sky Sports.

Those present more than played their part, as their fervent backing drew comments and respect from across the game, while Pompey players thanked the Fratton Faithful for helping get John Mousinho’s men over the line.

Our photographer, Graham Hunt, was there to capture all the drama and colour of the day on and off the pitch.

Check out his superb gallery to see if you can spot yourself or maybe friends or family at the game.

Pompey fans were in full voice as they enjoyed the occasion with John Mousinho's side toppling Championship leaders Leeds United. Pics: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were in full voice as they enjoyed the occasion with John Mousinho's side toppling Championship leaders Leeds United. Pics: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey fans were in full voice as they enjoyed the occasion with John Mousinho's side toppling Championship leaders Leeds United. Pics: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were in full voice as they enjoyed the occasion with John Mousinho's side toppling Championship leaders Leeds United. Pics: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey's Colby Bishop and team-mates celebrates his goal against Leeds. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

3. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey's Colby Bishop and team-mates celebrates his goal against Leeds. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey fans were in full voice as they enjoyed the occasion with John Mousinho's side toppling Championship leaders Leeds United. Pics: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

4. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were in full voice as they enjoyed the occasion with John Mousinho's side toppling Championship leaders Leeds United. Pics: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeeds UnitedReSPECTBluesPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice