Hopefully they will bring back great memories – such as pulling off the Premier League Great Escape at Wigan in 2006 and lifting the FA Cup at Wembley two years later.
There’s photos of Pompey fans at Fratton Park, but also many taken at away league and cup games too.
Pompey fans celebrate a Premier League win at Wigan Athletic in October 2007. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis
A Pompey fan during the Premier League visit of Sunderland in February 2008. Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images Photo: Phil Cole
Portsmouth fans look on during the Championship match against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park in March 2012. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo: Bryn Lennon
A Pompey fan celebrates victory at Wigan in October 2007. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis