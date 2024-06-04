Pompey fans celebrate a goal against Oxford United at Fratton Park in August 2013. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesPompey fans celebrate a goal against Oxford United at Fratton Park in August 2013. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
50 great photos of Portsmouth supporters showcasing their legendary passion - 1999 to 2023

By Simon Carter
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 10:47 BST

We’ve delved into the Getty Images archive to bring you these superb pictures of Pompey fans spanning more than two decades.

Hopefully they will bring back great memories – such as pulling off the Premier League Great Escape at Wigan in 2006 and lifting the FA Cup at Wembley two years later.

There’s photos of Pompey fans at Fratton Park, but also many taken at away league and cup games too.

Pompey fans celebrate a Premier League win at Wigan Athletic in October 2007. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

1. Pompey fans celebrate a Premier League win at Wigan Athletic in October 2007

Pompey fans celebrate a Premier League win at Wigan Athletic in October 2007. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis

A Pompey fan during the Premier League visit of Sunderland in February 2008. Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images

2. A Pompey fan during the Premier League visit of Sunderland in February 2008

A Pompey fan during the Premier League visit of Sunderland in February 2008. Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images Photo: Phil Cole

Portsmouth fans look on during the Championship match against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park in March 2012. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

3. Portsmouth fans look on during the Championship match against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park in March 2012

Portsmouth fans look on during the Championship match against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park in March 2012. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo: Bryn Lennon

A Pompey fan celebrates victory at Wigan in October 2007. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

4. A Pompey fan celebrates victory at Wigan in October 2007

A Pompey fan celebrates victory at Wigan in October 2007. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Photo: Matthew Lewis

