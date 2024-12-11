Regan Poole is ‘50/50’ for Pompey’s trip to Derby County on Friday night.

The centre-back was substituted at half-time of the Blues’ goalless draw with Norwich on Tuesday night.

The move was completely precautionary, with the 26-year-old having an issue with his right hamstring. But there’s a realistic chance the 26-year-old will be forced to sit out the forthcoming game at Pride Park.

That’s despite Poole taking part in a post-match session with the rest of the starting XI at the Blues’ Hilsea training ground on Wednesday morning and Pompey not anticipating the need for a scan.

The defender’s right hamstring was used to repair the ACL damage he suffered to his left knee in November 2023.

Providing the latest on Poole ahead of the visit to the Rams, head coach John Mousinho said: ‘Regan’s okay. He came out and did everything that the starting XI did last night out on the training pitch today.

‘Without getting people too carried away with that, that was very, very little and it did involve getting out for a walk. But he’s not in there strapped up or needing a scan. He’s fine.

‘If he misses the weekend, he should be back for the following week, so he’s 50/50 I think for the weekend. We’ll see how he is but it was very much precautinoey (his substitution), he didn’t injury himself, it was one of those on that side where he had the hamstring graft and was just feeling a bit of tightness.’

Poole has featured 14 times for the Blues following his comeback appearance from 10 months out through injury against West Brom on September 15. Thirteen of those outings have come as starts as Pompey contend with injuries to fellow centre-backs Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat.

When asked if the defender will require a fitness test to determine his availability, Mousinho added: ‘Regan will probably know when he’s in the physio room tomorrow morning, so we’ll just give him an extra 24 hours to see how he is.’

Tom McIntyre, who replaced Poole at half-time on Tuesday night, is one standby to be recalled to the starting XI after being on the bench for the Blues’ past four games.