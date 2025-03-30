51 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth faithful roaring side on to huge Blackburn Rovers victory

By Jordan Cross
Published 30th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
Pompey fans once again played their part in a big Championship win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Fratton faithful made themselves heard and helped carry John Mousinho’s side to a big three points, staying with them team throughout in the spring sunshine.

As ever, our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture the action on and off the pitch. Check out the brilliant gallery of his work to see if you can spot yourself – or maybe friends or family.

Pompey fans played a big role in carrying their team to a massive three points in their Championship survival battle against Blackburn Rovers.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans played a big role in carrying their team to a massive three points in their Championship survival battle against Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Enjoying the fan zone before kick-off.

2. Pompey fans make Fratton Park return

Enjoying the fan zone before kick-off. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Love was in the air at Fratton Park before kick-off

3. Pompey fans make Fratton Park return

Love was in the air at Fratton Park before kick-off Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The sun was out for Pompey's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Fratton Park - so there was no need for the winter coat!

4. Pompey fans make Fratton Park return

The sun was out for Pompey's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Fratton Park - so there was no need for the winter coat! Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthBlackburn RoversJason BrownPompeyJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice