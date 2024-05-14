Pompey wasted no time in starting their preparations for life in the Championship.

Just days after the final game of the season at Lincoln came the publication of the Blues’ retained list, which confirmed 10 Fratton Park exits.

Two more could follow suit as fans wait on news on the futures of Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson, both of whom had options on their contracts turned down but remain in contract talks with the club.

Those departures mean there are some important gaps to fill in the Pompey squad ahead of their return to the second tier of English football. It also guarantees a busy summer transfer window for sporting director Rich Highes.

But are we totally done with Fratton Park exits following the release of the retained list? Or could there be more player departures on the cards as the Blues look to ensure they have the most competitive squad possible for their Championship challenge.

Here, we take a look at who could potentially follow Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans & Co through the Fratton Park exit door before the summer is out, either on loan or on permanent deals.

Jack Sparkes The left-back certainly made an impression during his maiden season at Fratton Park after arriving on a free transfer from Exeter. With Pompey having to cope without first-choice left-back Connor Ogilive for long periods of the season because of injury, the 23-year-old stepped up to the plate to provide the depth the Blues needed to sustain a title push. The 43 games in all competitions Sparkes was involved in was probably more than most expected when he first arrived. Meanwhile, 22 league starts proved John Mousinho wasn't afraid to turn to the attack-minded full-back. Those attacking displays stood out as Sparkes provided Pompey with a real attacking threat.

Jack Sparkes (continued) Yet, defensive issues were also obvious, as Blackpool's CJ Hamilton highlighted in the Seasiders' 4-0 win on the south coast back in November. Those duels against dynamic, pacey wingers will be a common occurence in the Championship - and there are doubts whether the former Grecian can contest those battles to the extent required. If he stays, Sparkes could find himself third-choice as the Blues will look to strengthen in this department. However, Pompey won't want a bloated squad and will look to avoid that.

Ryley Towler The central defender was an automatic Pompey starter on the opening day of the 2023-24 season after an impressive first six months at Fratton Park. Yet just two more league starts would follow as the 22-year-old found himself pushed down the pecking order by Regan Poole, Conor Shaghnessy and Sean Raggett. That stumped his development at PO4 as Towler spent long periods on the bench and in the stands during the Blues' title winning season. Yet Pompey fans were provided with a reminder of his talent following his man-of-the-match display at Lincoln on the final day of the season.